BitCoal (COAL) Achieves Market Cap of $35,019.74

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $35,019.74 and $59.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.05 or 0.00612468 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 208% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

