Symmetry Investments LP Invests $607,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sonos by 1,024.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in Sonos by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 897,810 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 747,312 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,377. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.