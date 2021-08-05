86,600 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after buying an additional 76,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after buying an additional 312,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,401,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,718. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -300.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.