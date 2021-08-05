Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 4,203,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

