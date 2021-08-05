Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,848 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

ABBV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

