Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.23. 213,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $166.89. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.