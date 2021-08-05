Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Dover has raised its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years.

DOV traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $169.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

