Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,350 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 3.2% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $301,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 693.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SEA by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 1,670.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Shares of SE traded up $10.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.00. 4,664,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $118.08 and a 1-year high of $307.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.