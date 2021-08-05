Symmetry Investments LP Purchases Shares of 58,000 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. 6,282,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,961,764. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

