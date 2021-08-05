Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 375.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Bilibili makes up approximately 1.4% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

