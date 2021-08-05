Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 504 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,363,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,764. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.64.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

