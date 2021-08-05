Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce sales of $23.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.96 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $21.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 billion to $94.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $97.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.36 billion to $99.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.87. 198,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,133. The stock has a market cap of $455.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.