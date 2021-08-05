Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $933.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.79.

Shares of HLT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.32. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $78.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $328,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $277,252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after purchasing an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

