$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hershey.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $178.75. 648,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,355. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.