Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report sales of $193.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.29 million to $196.20 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $771.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $788.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $808.65 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $850.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE HTA traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

