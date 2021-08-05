Cryptaur 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,363.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $3.39 million and $13,363.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00058821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00905594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00097263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042913 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

