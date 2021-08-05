MidasProtocol (MAS) Trading Down 43.6% This Week

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $230,733.32 and approximately $118,407.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00058821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00905594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00097263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042913 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

