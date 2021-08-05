Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 198.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 19.6% in the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total value of $449,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,848.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.36, for a total value of $704,196.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 352,314 shares of company stock worth $108,824,119 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.69. 769,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

