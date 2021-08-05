Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,906 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 626,462 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $190.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,907. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.82. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

