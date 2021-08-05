Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 991 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,407,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,219. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

