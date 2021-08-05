Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.56 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $152.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.