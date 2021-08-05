CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.340 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.98. 144,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,507. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.42. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.