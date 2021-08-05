CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCMP stock traded down $21.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.79. 770,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,684. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.