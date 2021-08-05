iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 736.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 333,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.62. 920,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,222. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

