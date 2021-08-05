Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Buys 127 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $4,414,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $15,325,618. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

