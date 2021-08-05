AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $120.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. AtriCure traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 869785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.88.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATRC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $748,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $8,284,082. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AtriCure by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

