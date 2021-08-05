Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.97 ($8.20).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AT1. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Aroundtown stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €6.79 ($7.99). 1,347,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

