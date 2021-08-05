Zacks Investment Research Lowers CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Strong Sell

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

CECE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 84,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,644. The company has a market capitalization of $240.69 million, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

