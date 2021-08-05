PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.