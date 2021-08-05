Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

BHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 642,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,939. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $257.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

