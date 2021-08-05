DPRating (RATING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $80,458.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $901,222.24 and $80,458.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00058914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00907739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00097283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042918 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RATINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.