WePower (WPR) Market Cap Reaches $4.43 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, WePower has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. WePower has a market cap of $4.43 million and $104,064.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00058914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00907739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00097283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042918 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

