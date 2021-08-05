Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 112,325 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,325 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,153. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $89.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00.

