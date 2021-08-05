Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period.

LMBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,318. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.70 and a one year high of $51.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92.

