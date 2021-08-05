Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 660 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 302,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,313. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.