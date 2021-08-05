AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 103,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,696. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $518.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

