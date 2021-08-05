Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of WLL traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. 522,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,285. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

