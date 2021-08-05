Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

APPN stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.90. 473,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,635. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -226.32 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Appian will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPN shares. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.11.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.