Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues Earnings Results

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Upland Software updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Upland Software stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 264,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,358. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.96. Upland Software has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $53.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

