Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.33

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 748793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

TALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

