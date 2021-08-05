EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.54

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.54 and last traded at $98.24, with a volume of 15435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESLOY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.3609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.