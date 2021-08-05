SSR Mining Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 1,606,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,171. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

