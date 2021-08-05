Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 28,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

