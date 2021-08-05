Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.74 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.11. 2,280,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

