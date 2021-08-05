Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 2.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

MPC traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,326. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.