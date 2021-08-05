Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 145.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 5.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned 0.26% of Vistra worth $23,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 6,675,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.