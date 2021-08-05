Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post sales of $18.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 870.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $91.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.49 million to $99.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $245.59 million, with estimates ranging from $228.57 million to $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 191,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.27. 244,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

