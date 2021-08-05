Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TATYY shares. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.91. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.7249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

