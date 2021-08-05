Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $3.72

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $682,296.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.72 or 0.00009136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00101955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00139862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,901.94 or 1.00324931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.29 or 0.00834674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

