CorionX Market Cap Achieves $212,417.56 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $212,417.56 and approximately $412,032.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00059042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.17 or 0.00910422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00097309 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00042993 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,007,448 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

